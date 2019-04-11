Strong winds this afternoon, along with scattered rain and storms

Strong winds remain the rest of the day, generally out of the east at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain, and we should see a line of them between about 3 and 6 p.m. A few of these may be strong, mainly south and east of Cedar Rapids. However, the higher chance will be east in Illinois.

Temperatures will range from the middle 40s in northern Iowa, to a brief jump into the 60s south of Iowa City. Winds back down for a time tonight before becoming strong again tomorrow with gusts returning to 40 mph. It'll be a cloudy day with a few sprinkles or flurries possible as highs stay in the 40s.

Saturday will be dry but cool, followed by a chance of rain/snow on Sunday. Temperatures go back into the 50s and 60s next week with occasional shower chances.