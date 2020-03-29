Strong winds, occasional showers, mark most of Sunday

A blustery, at times showery, day is ahead for eastern Iowa.

Winds will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 at times, so hold onto your hats. The best chance for scattered showers will be along and north of Highway 30, where mostly cloudy skies will dominate. South of there, a better chance for sunshine and therefore somewhat milder temperatures appears likely. Highs will range from the mid-40s north to the mid 50s south.

Monday brings plenty of sunshine for all of us, with highs in the 50s to near 60 in the south.

Our next chance for precipitation now looks to hold off until Friday with a chance of showers that could linger into Saturday.

Overall, the trend is for near-normal temperatures throughout the week as we transition from March into April.