Strong winds last the rest of Wednesday

Very strong winds continue into the afternoon. They'll be sustained from the northwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as about 50 mph. This could cause minor damage in places. Our sky remains mostly cloudy with fairly steady temperatures in the middle 30s. The wind gradually dies down during the night as lows fall into the 20s.

Thanksgiving Day will be quiet as highs return to the middle 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. Our next weather system approaches at the end of the week. Rain becomes likely after noon Friday and remains into Saturday. As that system leaves, it may wrap around a bit of light snow on Sunday. We'll see temperatures go from the upper 30s Friday to the upper 40s Saturday, then drop back into the 30s again next week.