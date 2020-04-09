Strong winds bring down cold air

Strong winds continue this afternoon with gusts to 45 mph. Some brief and scattered rain/snow showers continue through this afternoon. Good Friday’s weather features lighter wind and sunshine but still on the cool side. Eastern weekend will be cool and showery. As Easter Sunday continues we will have to watch for wet snow to affect our viewing area. Behind this system, a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives with highs staying in the 30s early next week. Have a good day and stay healthy!