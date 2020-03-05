Strong winds Thursday afternoon, a few pop-showers also possible

The wind is the big weather story this afternoon. It'll be blowing in from the west to northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. This will cause major crosswinds on north-south roadways, and it also brings a high fire danger, especially south of Interstate 80. Avoid outdoor burning because a fire could easily get out of control.

Clouds will also increase this afternoon, which may produce isolated pop-up showers. The highest chance of that is near and north of Highway 20. Highs in the 40s to around 50 will be hit by early afternoon, then level off.

The wind backs off tomorrow as highs reach the middle 40s. This weekend still looks great with sunshine and mild breezes that push us into the 50s and 60s. The mostly dry weather ends Monday as a weather system brings rain to the area.