Strong winds Friday come before showers Saturday

Strong breezes pick up again today, steady at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Those winds will be from the southeast, pushing highs into the 60s with an assist from a partly sunny sky. Clouds increase tonight and there's a chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows dip back to the 40s.

On Saturday, showers are likely in the morning and may linger into the early afternoon in the far eastern part of the state. Rainfall amounts should be under a quarter-inch. We ought to get some late-day sun with highs close to 60, and the wind will be much lighter. Sunday looks pretty good with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the lower 60s, although there will be a bit of a breeze again during the afternoon. Another cold front brings a shower chance early Monday, but the bigger effect will be cooler temperatures throughout next week.