Strong wind with periods of rain

Rain showers remain in the forecast tonight, with the best chances across northern Iowa. Winds stay strong with gusts to 40 mph still possible through Thursday. More rain is ahead on Thursday, but this will not be an all-day rain. Periods of showers and storms roll through eastern Iowa with some strong storms possible later in the afternoon. There will be a big spread of temperatures tomorrow afternoon with the 40s in the north to near 60 in the south. As the storm exits on Friday a light rain-snow mix is possible. Have a great night!