Strong wind tonight, warmer for the weekend

Strong wind continues into Friday. The highest wind gusts we will leave behind but a northerly wind on Friday brings temperatures down a bit. Look for sunshine and highs in the middle 40 for the end of the workweek. Breezy and warm continues to dominate the forecast for the weekend. Expect highs reneging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. It looks like a pretty good rain chance develops on Monday. Have a great night.