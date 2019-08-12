CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- As a storm system departs tonight the weather dries out. This evening showers and storms, with heavy rain and severe potential remain. A northwest wind takes over on Tuesday helping to bring down the temperatures once again. Wednesday features highs in the middle 70s with lows back in the 50s on Thursday morning. Humid conditions and more active weather is not far away as the pattern takes this turn starting on Friday. Have a great night.
Strong to severe threat early tonight
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 4:27 PM, Aug 12, 2019