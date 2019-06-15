Strong to severe storms possible tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the majority of Eastern Iowa until 9 pm tonight.

If storms would become severe, damaging wind gusts and hail would be the main threats. Storms could also produce lots of lightning and heavy downpours. Isolated storms are possible the rest of the afternoon with more widespread rain activity later this evening.

Some rain and storms could linger overnight, low drop into the low to mid-60s.

Your Father's Day is looking mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. A few light showers can't be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Highs in the upper 70s, low 80s.

Dry to start the week, with storm chances returning Wednesday.

