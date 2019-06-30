Strong to severe storms possible this evening

With the hot and humid conditions across the region this weekend, showers and thunderstorms have developed and could be severe. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for much of Eastern Iowa.

"The atmosphere is unsettled due to the extreme heat and humidity, creating an environment favorable for thunderstorm development," said First Alert Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel. "Any storms that develop could be severe. As of 5 p.m., we've had numerous severe thunderstorm warnings issued for storms in northern Iowa."

Pluchel said the hot and humid conditions will continue into the early part of the work week.