Dry and quiet weather stays in place tonight. Tuesday features another mild day as highs push into the upper 60s and lower 70s. An area of low pressure and cold front pushes across the state later on Tuesday. As a result showers and storms are likely with some of the storms potentially strong to severe. Lingering showers and cooler conditions arrive on Wednesday with breezy conditions persisting through Thursday. Have a great night and stay healthy!
Strong to severe storms possible on Tuesday
