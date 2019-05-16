Strong to severe storms and heavy rain possible this evening

Thursday night is the start of an active weather period for Eastern Iowa, with the possibility of heavy rain and severe weather.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of east-central Iowa until 3 a.m..

"A boundary has set up over Eastern Iowa and will be the focal point for thunderstorm development tonight," said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters. "We already have severe storms moving into western areas of our viewing area as of 8 p.m., additional development is possible as we go through the next few hours."

Winters sid large hail and damaging winds are the main threats from the storms Thursday evening.

"This is the beginning of an active period of weather in Eastern Iowa with a change of showers and thunderstorms appearing several times through our 9-Day Forecast," Winters added.