Strong to severe storms

As a warm front move north, showers and storms become more numerous tonight. Thunderstorms could produce some hail into Saturday morning. Temperatures tomorrow are critical to our severe chance. If we see a break in the precipitation allowing the temperatures to warm into the 60s a severe weather threat is on the table. This occurs during the afternoon and early evening, so stay weather aware. Saturday and Sunday will be windy days with gusts of 35-45 mph possible, strong near thunderstorms. Have a good weekend and stay healthy!