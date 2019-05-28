Strong storms likely tonight

We have another active day of weather on the way. While much of the morning will be uneventful, we do need to keep an eye on the activity around Omaha. Should that sustain, it will be in the area around lunchtime and we'll have a low chance of rain forecast at that time to account for this potential.

The main event arrives in the late afternoon and especially the evening hours. Weather conditions will be changing quickly this evening and it's important to have a variety of ways to get your warnings. Look for torrential rainfall and strong wind this evening with any storms. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches appear likely with isolated higher amounts. This may cause flash flooding, especially in urban areas.

After this, the chances of rain are much lower for Wednesday and it's feasible many areas should stay dry much of the day. The same story exists on Thursday into Friday as well with many more dry hours than not.