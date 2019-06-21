Strong storms likely today

A severe storm complex has formed as anticipated over eastern Nebraska during the overnight hours.

(MGN)

This complex is still on track to move east today and will be the focus for strong to severe storms as well as torrential rainfall in our area. Look for storms to arrive in the mid-late morning hours initially with a wind, hail and torrential rainfall risk. Depending on the storm's track, several inches of rain may fall today alone in some areas.

Given the intensity of the storm complex, a period of gusty winds may occur this afternoon, even after the heaviest of the thunderstorms move east. These winds may be upwards of 50+ mph.

Plan on more storms in the area tonight into early Saturday, then again Saturday night into early Sunday. This pattern will roll right into the start of next week with mainly overnight and morning storms common.

