Strong storms likely this morning

Look for some strong storms to move across eastern Iowa this morning. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. Rainfall over one inch is possible in the strongest storms.

These storms should largely be wrapped up by 10-11am, leaving the rest of the day dry.

Plan on plenty of humidity though and with afternoon highs into the mid-80s, it'll feel more like the lower and middle 90s.

Late tonight into tomorrow morning, another storm complex is possible to our west, though much of it is expected to miss our area to the southwest. We'll see plenty of clouds off of it, though, and Wednesday continues to look partly to mostly cloudy at this time.

The humidity will get better later this week as dew points fall to the 50s.