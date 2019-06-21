Strong storms headed for eastern Iowa Friday

A severe storm complex that formed over eastern Nebraska during the overnight hours is on track to move toward eastern Iowa Friday. It'll be the focus for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall.

TIMING:

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said to look for storms to arrive in the mid to late morning hours with risks of wind, hail and torrential rainfall.

RAIN AMOUNT:

O'Mara said several inches of rain are possible Friday. It's all dependent on the storm's track.

WINDS:

"Given the intensity of the storm complex, a period of gusty winds may occur this afternoon, even after the heaviest of the thunderstorms move east," O'Mara said.

He said this could bring winds of more than 50 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

O'Mara said more storms will roll into the area Friday night into early Saturday morning with a repeat into Sunday.

He said the next week will start with storms primarily in the overnight and morning hours.

