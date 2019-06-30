Strong storm possible tonight along with high heat

Rain and storms are moving in from the north that has prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 pm tonight. Main threats would damaging wind gusts and hail. These storms will be moving from north to south and could cause heavy downpours as well. Severe weather threat diminishes after 9, but a few isolated storms possible through the overnight hours.

(MGN)

Hot and humid conditions also continue this afternoon and evening. A Heat Advisory continues for our area until 9 pm tonight. Heat Index values could be between 100-110°. Make sure to continue to drink plenty of water and take breaks inside.

Lows drop into the low 70s.

Dry start to the week, but another hot one. Highs in the low 90s, with again feels like temperatures over 100 degrees.

After that a frontal system will stall across Iowa keeping rain chances from Tuesday through Saturday. After the front pushes through by the end of the week, highs drop into the upper 70s, low 80s.