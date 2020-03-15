Strong spring system brings the chance for rain mid-week

Expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the evening. Temperatures drop into the low 30s overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast on Monday, but areas to the south could see a brief rain/snow mix Monday morning. That should push out by late morning and everyone will be dry through the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Upper 40s your St. Patrick's Day with partly cloudy skies. Clouds build in Tuesday night making way for our next system.

A few showers are possible Tuesday night, otherwise, majority of the rain pushes in overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. There will be a brief break in rain Wednesday evening before another round pushes in Wednesday night and through Thursday. Rain will stick around all day Thursday, as temperatures start to drop Thursday night and into Friday morning, some could see that change over to a rain/snow mix.

Highs on Wednesday in the upper 40s, mid 50s for Thursday, before temperatures fall through the day on Friday.

Next weekend, looks to stay dry with highs in the upper 40s, low 50s.

