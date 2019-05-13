Strong odor prompts gas leak concerns in Cedar Rapids, officials find no danger

Multiple reports of a strong odor caused concerns about a potential gas leak near downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday afternoon, but officials did not find any danger to the public.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department received several calls from businesses and offices near downtown, including in the NewBo district, the United States Post Office, and APAC. All reported a strong odor like rotten eggs, prompting concern about a natural gas leak. Some of these buildings were evacuated temporarily as a precaution.

Fire department officials did not find dangerous levels of natural gas in buildings they tested, and they do not believe there is any danger to those areas.

MidAmerican Energy told the fire department that the source could be from an industrial plant, but the original source is not known.