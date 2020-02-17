CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- A storm system continues to move east, bringing all precipitation to an end. Colder, northwest wind blows into the state dropping our mild weekend temperatures. Highs stay in the teens and 20s with single-digit overnight lows. Later in the week right into the weekend, a sunny and milder air mass heads our way. Look for the middle 40s and dry conditions for Saturday and Sunday. Have a great night!
Strong northwest wind brings colder air
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 5:50 PM, Feb 17, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 6:10 PM, Feb 17, 2020
