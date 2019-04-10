Strong east wind keeps Wednesday cool

A band of steady rain continues to move northward and will leave Iowa by early afternoon. Some pockets of drizzle or light rain will be possible the rest of the day, though. A strong east wind of 20 to 30 mph will gust even higher, making for a brisk day as highs remain in the upper 30s north to middle 40s south.

Areas of rain are possible tonight, mainly in northern Iowa. Winds remain strong with lows in the upper 30s. We'll still have periods of rain tomorrow, but there will also be some dry time. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, mainly south and east of Cedar Rapids, and those could be strong if everything comes together just right. Highs will range from the upper 40s north to middle 60s south. It's another windy day, too.

A light rain/snow mix is possible Friday, mainly over the northern half of Iowa. Temperatures remain cool in the 40s going into the weekend.