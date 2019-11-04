Strike possible this week for General Mills employees

Workers for General Mills in Cedar Rapids could go on strike this week.

Last Friday was the deadline for contract negotiations between the company and union workers.

Members of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union Local 110 want to keep their benefits and have more pay, including parts of over overtime and premium weekend pay.

The union says the company is treating workers as disposable and won't recognize them for their hard work. A letter posted on the union's website lays out that workers are asking for more pay, maintaining healthcare and retirement benefits, and to keep certain portions of overtime and premium weekend pay.

General Mills told TV9 it met with the union several times and hopes to reach a future agreement.

A vote Wednesday will decide whether workers will walk off the job.