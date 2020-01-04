Strawberry Point company awarded damages in Omaha cemetery dispute

A federal judge in Nebraska has awarded more than $610,000 to an Iowa company that sued after it said it wasn't fully paid for masonry work at a national veterans cemetery in Omaha that opened in 2016.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Seedorff Masonry, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, sued Archer Western Construction, of Chicago, and its insurer in 2018, saying it hadn't been paid nearly $610,000 for labor and limestone it supplied for the Omaha National Cemetery.

On Thursday, a judge in Omaha awarded that amount, plus $138,000 in interest and costs, to Seedorff.