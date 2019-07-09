Story Walk Opens at Cherry Hill Park in Cedar Rapids

Cherry Hill Park cut the ribbon on a new "story walk" on Tuesday.

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation is hoping the addition to the trail will boost summer reading and keep kids active.

The story is separated onto 20 sign-holders in the park. Local author Charlotte Gunnufson wrote "Prince and Pirate," a story about the unlikely friendship of two fish. She has lived in Cedar Rapids for more than 20 years and says she has seen story walks in other cities and loved the idea.

"Prince and Pirate" starts at the entrance to Cherry Hill Park, but to finish the story, kids will have to walk almost a half a mile.

The opening of the story walk had fish-themed games, crafts and snacks for kids to enjoy.

Cherry Hill Park is the first story walk in Cedar Rapids, but the Parks and Recreation department is looking to add more in the future. They will change the stories every two months.