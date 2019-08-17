Stormy periods ahead over the next 24 hours

Saturday starts off with clouds for all of eastern Iowa, and a chance of showers and storms south of Highway 30 during the morning hours. Things should dry out, and some breaks in the clouds should develop, this afternoon. More showers and storms develop late this evening into the overnight hours. Some storms could be severe, and some could also contain heavy rainfall. Things remain warm and humid over the next few days, before it starts to cool down from Wednesday onward. Rain chances are minimal after this weekend.

