Storms the next few days could produce heavy rain

Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms will happen over the coming days and nights, and heavy rain will be a potential. Some storms could be strong with wind and hail, too. Even with the likelihood of rain, however, there will still be a lot of dry hours thrown in there.

The Weather Prediction Center has an elevated threat of heavy rain in Iowa Friday into Friday overnight.

Isolated showers and storms are possible overnight with lows in the lower 60s. We should see a higher chance of storms closer to daybreak and through the morning on Friday, then a break after that. Storms may redevelop late in the day with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday night into early Saturday, more thunderstorms should move across the area. Plan for occasional showers and storms right through Monday. It'll be humid, too. Highs should generally be in the lower 80s this weekend.

Next week, active weather with almost-daily storm chances will continue.