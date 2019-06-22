Storms return later today, with severe weather, heavy rainfall possible

An active pattern continues, with showers and storms likely later today. Some could be severe with damaging winds and large hail possible, along with heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s, along with higher humidity. Storm chances continue through Monday, with cooler temperatures in the mid 70s by then. Mid-week has a few chances for precipitation, but a dry period looks likely as temperatures heat up into the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances return toward next weekend, especially further north.