Storms redevelop this afternoon, some could be severe

A risk for severe thunderstorms exists across eastern Iowa this afternoon, including large hail, damaging winds, and some tornadoes.

Severe weather outlook issued by the Storm Prediction Center for May 27, 2019 (KCRG)

A Level 1 risk has been posted for much of the TV9 viewing area. A Level 2 risk, indicating a greater likelihood of severe storms, is in effect for the eastern part of the viewing area, along and east of a line from Washington to Manchester and south of U.S. Highway 20.

"After the showers and storms that affected us this morning move out, we'll see a lull in activity centered around the middle of the day," First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. "Between about 1 and 3 o'clock this afternoon, more showers and storms will develop in eastern Iowa and move to the east into Illinois."

Storms that develop this afternoon carry a risk of large hail, strong winds, and some tornadoes. The greatest risk for tornadoes exists in the Level 2 risk area.

"One limiting factor today could be if showery activity persists this morning, and not enough clearing develops to really make the atmosphere unstable," Thompson said. "That would be good news to avoid the potential for severe storms."

Heavy rainfall is also a possibility over the next few days, with one to three inches of total rainfall possible through Wednesday in eastern Iowa.

More storms are likely on Tuesday, including another risk for some to become severe.