Storms push through overnight, some could be severe

A few scattered showers are possible the rest of the evening. Overnight, rain and thunderstorms are likely as a frontal system passes through the area. A few of those storms could be strong to severe.

A Level 1 Risk highlights all of Eastern Iowa with the main threats being damaging wind and large hail. We can't rule out an isolated tornado, but chances are low. Lows tonight in the upper 60s.

Rain and storms will be likely through the morning hours Sunday, with clearing Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A dry start to the week, but humidity stay with us. Highs in the upper 80s with sunny skies.

A few showers possible Tuesday with highs staying in the 80s. Below average temperatures Wednesday through Saturday with partly cloudy skies.