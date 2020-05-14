Storms possible early, again late

Scattered showers and storms are still looking pretty likely today with a morning round first, then a large break. During that break, plan on highs to hit the lower and middle 70s. Dew points will climb to the 60s, so you'll feel it in the air today.

Later this afternoon, another chance of storms exists over mainly our central and south zones. That chance will go into this evening, especially the farther south you go. Rainfall totals by the time this thing is all over with still look to be over one inch for some areas.

Tomorrow continues to look nice with highs mainly in the 70s.

This weekend, plan on showers and storms to increase in coverage on Saturday and Saturday night. Sunday, the weather turns windy and cooler alongside plenty of clouds. All of next week looks great, with a nice warming trend on the way!

