Storms possible again today

Plan on another day of heat and humidity, offset by strong storms at times. The highest chance of storms will be located over northeast Iowa early this morning, though could easily make it all the way down to I-80 given ample instability already in place for storms to work with.

For those still without power from yesterday's storms, it's important to have a way to get warnings today should anything turn severe, especially a NOAA Weather Radio with battery backup.

Tonight, another batch of storms is likely to form over northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota, then turn to the east-southeast impacting especially northern sections of Iowa.

The general storm track will shift a small amount to the south over the coming days, keeping storm chances going essentially the entire week and probably into the start of the weekend. Heavy rain and strong wind may accompany any storm cluster that moves over your area.

