Storms over northern Iowa this morning

We're watching some storms over northern Iowa that are slowly moving east and may affect the area this morning. The farther north you go, the better your storm chance. While the risk of severe weather is low, it's not impossible as gusty winds remain a risk with any of these storms. These storms are expected to clear the area by lunchtime, which is similar timing to yesterday.

Plan on a hot and humid afternoon as highs surge well into the 80s. A localized 90 degree high over our south zone is possible. Factor in the humidity and it'll feel like July around here.

Our much-anticipated cold front is still on track to move across eastern Iowa Thursday afternoon and evening. On one hand, this gives us great relief going into Friday. On the other, it brings a good chance of strong to severe storms with wind the primary risk.

There's another storm chance this weekend, but it's too early to assess the severity or areal extent at this time.