Storms move on, leaving us with a dry stretch

The rain and storms have moved away, leaving us in a partly to mostly sunny sky for the afternoon. It'll be a seasonably warm and humid day with highs in the middle 80s. Patchy fog is possible late tonight as lows fall into the lower 60s.

The weather on Thursday will be pretty much a repeat Friday and Saturday - partly sunny with highs around 80. There is a chance of some light showers on Sunday as highs fall back to the 70s.

Next week looks pleasant with partial sunshine, highs in the 70s, and lows in the 50s. It should be generally dry, too, although there is a chance of light rain next Wednesday.