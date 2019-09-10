Storms likely this morning

Thunderstorms are likely across eastern Iowa this morning, some of which may produce heavy rainfall. Look for these to start during the early morning commute, just like yesterday. Some areas may receive over one inch of rain.

This afternoon, plan on mainly dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds likely. Humidity will remain extremely high by September standards as well, making it feel more like 90 degrees later this afternoon.

This general stormy and humid pattern will continue through Thursday evening. A cold front passing through that night will clean everything out, leaving us in good shape by Friday.

This weekend, another chance of storms is on track, though it's too early for much detail at this time.