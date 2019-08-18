Storms exit this morning, remaining muggy

Showers and thunderstorms will exit the area this morning, leaving behind gradually decreasing clouds. An isolated shower or storms is possible late this afternoon or evening as a cold front moves through the viewing area. This would be confined south of Highway 20. Highs today recover into the low to mid 80s. A break from warmer temperatures and humidity does not arrive until Wednesday, with another slight chance for storms on Tuesday. Temperatures get closer to 80 to finish the work week before climbing again toward the weekend.

