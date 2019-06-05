Storms exit quickly, warm and humid Wednesday on the way

Plan on overnight rain to exit quickly this morning and while there could be an isolated storm that tries to follow this up, many areas will stay dry the remainder of today. Plan on highs into the mid-80s.

Tonight all the way through Saturday, a large high pressure system will block the pattern locally, leaving us dry and quiet as a southern U.S. low pressure system slowly churns east. We may get grazed by that system Saturday night into Sunday, though rain amounts look very light during that time period.

Going into next week, temperatures will generally average below normal both day and night, leading to many days in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Only light amounts of rain are forecast at this time, which is great news for the local area.