Storms end, showers and gusty wind continues

Storms move to the east as colder air races in. As an area of low-pressure tracks east of the state pulling down strong northwest wind. A sustained wind of 15-30 mph builds in on Wednesday with a gust to 50 mph possible. Lingering showers will also be present as the colder air moves south. Highs stay in the upper 50s to near 60 on Wednesday. We’re looking at a nice recovery temperature-wise on Friday and Saturday with 70s back in the forecast. Have a good night and stay hearty!