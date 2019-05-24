Storms early this morning, then again later today

We've got a wet start to your Friday with showers and storms ongoing. These will be around through at least mid-morning with a lull in the activity during the midday hours.

Late this afternoon, some more scattered storms should re-develop with a risk of severe weather as well. Heavy rainfall will be a risk with any storm today and tonight and a widespread inch or two of rainfall is likely across our area through tonight.

This weekend, the general theme remains the same with a few storms around, mainly in the overnight and early morning hours. It's feasible only light amounts of rain will occur this weekend.

By Memorial Day, the chance of rain will be a bit higher as a stronger system approaches from the west. Rainfall totals through Tuesday will be in the 1-3" range with isolated higher amounts possible. While this may lead to rises on rivers, no major impacts are expected locally at this time.