Storms continue this weekend, but not all the time

The details of the weather forecast remain complicated this weekend, but the short version is that there will be periods of rain and storms and heavy rain will be possible from any of them.

Overnight, there is a chance of storms, highest over southern Iowa. Lows fall to near 60. On Saturday, there's a storm chance early followed by several dry hours. The risk of storms comes back again late and some of those may be strong. It'll be quite humid with highs close to 80.

Showers and storms are likely Saturday night through Monday. Highs stay in the upper 70s. Rain chances do come down quite a bit Tuesday and Wednesday, but pick back up some after that. Highs will return to the 80s.