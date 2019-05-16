Storms bring heavy rain

Summertime heat and humidity through the day could lead to a stormy night. A cold front drops south, becoming stationary across the state. Showers and storms are likely along and in the vicinity of the front overnight. Rainfall has the potential to be heavy and we could see some large hail and gusty winds in isolated cells. Cooler weather moves in Friday, with a contrast of highs in the 70s south and 50s north. Periods of showers and storms remain in the forecast through the weekend. Have a great night!