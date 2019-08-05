Storms become likely later today

We are starting off dry everywhere this morning. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds through early afternoon as temperatures surge to around 90 degrees.

A cold front currently to our northwest will move southeast later this afternoon, entering our northwest zone by mid-afternoon or so. These initial storms may be strong to potentially severe with strong wind the primary concern. They will continue to the southeast during the evening, and if they indeed consolidate to a large line, may pose a strong wind threat to much of the area.

As for much-needed rainfall, these storms will be moving quickly, so meaningful rain is still in question. However, it appears at least a few locations will exceed a half inch. Hopefully, that's your house or field!

Once this cold front passes, the overall rain chances are very low over the next week. Another front passes by on Wednesday, though with only sparse moisture, getting any rain out of that will be tough.

Look for highs around seasonal normals (low 80s) from Thursday through Saturday with warming temperatures again by Sunday. Little or no rain is expected during that stretch.

