Storms and heat

More and more heat. In the unstable air, we have overhead from now through Wednesday a scattered shower and storm chance builds. While many of us stay dry, where the storms develop locally heavy rain is possible. The heat is the main weather story beginning on Wednesday and continuing through Saturday. Dangerously hot weather with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values from 100 to 100 degrees is expected. Take caution when you are out in the highest heat of the day. Have a good night.