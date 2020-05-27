Storms again possible this afternoon and evening

Our weather pattern continues on repeat today with a dry start, then some scattered storms. Temperatures do look a little cooler overall with readings only around 80 by lunchtime. As a result, afternoon storms probably won't pack the same energy as yesterday's did.

Source: Pixabay via MGN

Looking to tonight, scattered showers and storms may focus a bit more over the stalled front, which may very well be over central Iowa or perhaps here in our area. Either way we look at it, there's a chance of storms tonight.

Tomorrow, the main cold front makes very slow progress south. This will focus the moisture over our area, leading to a decent rain chance. Parts of the area may receive over one inch with that activity.

By Friday into the weekend, a beautifully cooler and less humid airmass continues to look likely.