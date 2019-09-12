Storms Thursday evening may bring severe weather and heavy rain

Storms become likely once again later Thursday afternoon into the evening. The main window of time should be about 5 to 10 p.m. Some of the storms may be severe with gusty winds being the main threat. Hail and a quick spin-up tornado are also possible. Brief heavy rain will also be something to watch for, especially in northern Iowa where flash flooding may happen because there's been heavy rain recently.

Until the storms come in, we'll have some sun breaking through, sending highs into the 80s. It'll be very humid as well. Storms end early tonight with clearing after midnight.

Friday will be windy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. There will be some clouds around, thickest in northern Iowa. For the weekend, we have a chance of showers and storms later Saturday into Sunday, but we'll also have dry time in there, too. Highs warm back to near 80 both days.