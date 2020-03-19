Storms Thursday evening may be severe

More rain and thunderstorms move across the area Thursday evening into the first part of the night. Some storms may be strong and the highest chance of that is in southern Iowa. Strong wind and hail are the main threats, but a couple tornadoes are also possible if all the ingredients come together. Storms will be fast-moving and may come after sunset. These will be out by midnight.

Severe weather outlook for the evening of March 19, 2020.

Some showers will linger into the night and even turn to snow in northern Iowa. North of Highway 20, minor accumulation of a coating up to an inch is possible.

Strong north to northwest winds also take over, gusting up to 40 mph Thursday night into Friday morning. That also brings in a couple of days of colder air with highs in the 30s to end the week.

Temperatures warm back into the 40s and 50s next week, along with a couple rain chances.