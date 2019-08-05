Storms Monday evening and night may produce gusty winds

We have another warm and fairly humid afternoon, which will fuel the potential for storms. It looks like the storm chance should happen mainly after 6 p.m. and go into the night. If storms turn severe, gusty winds would be the main threat. While a local downpour is possible, storms should be moving along and not sit over one place for a very long time.

Severe weather outlook for Monday evening and night.

Today's highs hit the upper 80s to around 90, then fall back to the middle 80s tomorrow as the sky turns mostly sunny. An isolated storm is possible Wednesday, but most of us should be dry with highs in the upper 80s.

The end of the week looks pretty good with highs in the lower 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.