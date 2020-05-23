Storm damages homes and buildings in Mechanicsville

A confirmed tornado touched down in Mechanicsville in Cedar County Saturday. It hit buildings and created quite a scare for residents.

"We were worried, my heart still pounding from it,” said Lorie Johnson of Mechanicsville. “It's a real thing."

Lorie Johnson lives just West of Mechanicsville. She said she watched the storm move from a field just south of her home. It then knocked out several pillars that support the roof. Friends and family helped prop-up the roof with farm equipment until it can be repaired.

"I heard everything breaking loose and dust flying everywhere," she said.

Authorities said the storm then hit a farm just north of town where it caused the most damage. The tornado damaged the roof of a machine shed and blew the door off of another building.

Friends and family helped move all of the equipment out of the shed in case the roof collapsed.

The owner of the home said this was the second time his farm had been hit by a tornado in the last couple of years.

Authorities said no one was hurt from this storm, but Johnson said this is an eye-opening experience.

"Take it seriously when you hear the sirens and you see those alerts on your phone,” she said. “It takes only seconds."

