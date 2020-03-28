Storm damage reported in northeast Iowa

Strong storms moved through Eastern Iowa Saturday evening producing reports of tornadoes, tree and structural damage, and knocking out power to hundreds of people.

Storm damage in Oelwein on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Submitted by Emily Nelson)

Officials in Fayette County report damage to the communities of Oelwein, Hazelton, Fairbank and Littleton.

Viewers report damage near the Buffalo Run Apartments complex on the northwest side of Oelwein. Damage has also been reported at Red Gate Park in Oelwein as well.

No injuries have been reported.

